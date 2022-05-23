RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns | Russian sentenced for war crimes | Life in Russia has profoundly changed
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 23, 2022, 3:22 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 1 cent to $110.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 87 cents to $113.42 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 4 cents to $3.80 a gallon. June heating oil rose 3 cents to $3.77 a gallon. June natural gas rose 66 cents to $8.74 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $5.70 to $1,847.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 5 cents to $21.72 an ounce and July copper rose 7 cents to $4.35 a pound.

The dollar rose to 127.90 Japanese yen from 127.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.0693 from $1.0546.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

