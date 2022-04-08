RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strike on rail station | New sanction target Putin's daughters | Russia cuts interest rate | Photos
Home » Business & Finance » WD-40, Paysafe rise; ACM…

WD-40, Paysafe rise; ACM Research, LXP Industrial Trust fall

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

WD-40 Co., up $12.37 to $186.88.

The maintenance and cleaning product company reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Paysafe Ltd., up 18 cents to $3.17.

The payments company appointed veteran fintech executive Bruce Lowthers as its CEO, effective May 1.

ACM Research Inc., down $1.16 to $17.90.

The computer chipmaking equipment company cut its revenue forecast because of COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai.

Designer Brands Inc., up 64 cents to $14.59.

The operator of DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse raised its financial forecasts and reinstated its dividend.

Spirit Airlines Inc., down 26 cents to $26.25.

The budget airline said it would discuss a $3.6 billion takeover offer from JetBlue.

LXP Industrial Trust, down $2.21 to $13.42.

The real estate investment trust said it was no longer considering a sale.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., up $1.18 to $218.21.

The cybersecurity company said it’s been authorized to provide services to the Department of Defense and other customers.

Wells Fargo & Co., up 99 cents to $48.73.

Banks benefited from higher bond yields, which allow them to charge more interest on loans.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

DoD offering up to $3 million to help make 5G more compatible

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up