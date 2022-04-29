Old Town building sale will mean more retail and a restaurant

The 70,000-square-foot, five-story building, across the street from the Alexandria Court House, will get lobby and ground-floor retail renovations.

Douglas Development has acquired a prominent, 1960s-era office building on Old Town’s King Street five blocks from the Alexandria waterfront, and plans major updates.

Boston Properties sold the building at 515 King St. for $12 million. The Virginia sale closed April 28. JLL represented Boston Properties.

The building was last renovated in 1990.

The 70,000-square-foot, five-story building, across the street from the Alexandria Court House, will get lobby and ground-floor retail renovations. Douglas Development said it is currently negotiating with prospective tenants for the retail spaces and anticipates a restaurant opening as well.

Updates will include offices and coworking spaces.

The building has its own on-site parking, which is unusual for Old Town.

“We see tremendous potential and value in this submarket and (it) will be a terrific addition to our Old Town Alexandria portfolio … while also contributing our value and repurposing useful spaces,” said Matthew Jemal, principle of Douglas Development.

Douglas Development owns almost a dozen other commercial buildings in Old Town, along King Street and North and South Washington Street.