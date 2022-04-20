RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
Home » Business & Finance » IBM, Stride rise; Netflix,…

IBM, Stride rise; Netflix, Baker Hughes fall

The Associated Press

April 20, 2022, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Netflix Inc., down $122.42 to $226.19.

The streaming video giant lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade and it expects those losses to accelerate this quarter.

International Business Machines Corp., up $9.17 to $138.32.

The technology and consulting company’s latest quarterly profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Procter & Gamble Co., up $4.24 to $163.65.

The maker of Charmin, Dawn and other household goods reported quarterly earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts.

ASML Holding NV, up $16.76 to $633.91.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers reported solid first-quarter revenue and said demand remains strong.

Stride Inc., up $5.19 to $40.60.

The online education company’s fiscal third-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Avient Corp., up $5.88 to $53.76.

The maker of resins used in plastic pipe and other products beat analysts’ first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Baker Hughes Co., down $1.41 to $35.33.

The oilfield services company’s first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Omnicom Group Inc., up $3.60 to $84.42.

The advertising company reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

SCuBA gears up agencies to survive the ‘next’ SolarWinds attack

Senate legislation seeks to expand early-career pipeline for federal service

Congress upholds pay freeze for political appointees, vice president through end of 2022

New campaign asks service members to share stories to push sexual assault reforms farther

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up