How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 4:28 PM

Stocks fell on Wall Street Monday, extending a losing streak from last week.

Technology stocks sank and were the biggest weights on the market. Energy companies also slipped along with falling crude oil prices.

Twitter rose after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he wouldn’t be joining the company’s board after all. Musk recently became the company’s biggest individual shareholder and is now free to increase his stake.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 75.75 points, or 1.7%, to 4,412.53.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 413.04 points, or 1.2%, to 34,308.08.

The Nasdaq fell 299.04 points, or 2.2%, to 13,411.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.24 points, or 0.7%, to 1,980.32.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 353.65 points, or 7.4%.

The Dow is down 2,030.22 points, or 5.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,233.01 points, or 14.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 264.99 points, or 11.8%.

