How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

April 1, 2022, 4:24 PM

Stock indexes ended a bumpy day higher on Wall Street Friday while Treasury yields soared, after a healthy report on the U.S. job market strengthened expectations for coming interest rate hikes.

The two-year Treasury yield approached its highest level in more than three years after a report showed the labor market remained strong in February. It again topped the 10-year yield, an unusual event that’s historically been an ominous sign for the economy.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.45 points, or 0.3%, to 4,545.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 139.92 points, or 0.4%, to 34,818.27.

The Nasdaq rose 40.98 points, or 0.3%, to 14,261.50.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 20.99 points, or 1%, to 2,091.11.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 2.80 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 42.97 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 92.20 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.13 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 220.32 points, or 4.6%.

The Dow is down 1,520.03 points, or 4.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,383.47 points, or 8.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 154.20 points, or 6.9%.

