RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Polish, Baltic presidents show Ukraine support | Western arms express in Ukraine | Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide' | Photos
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 13, 2022, 3:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $3.65 to $104.25 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $4.14 to $108.78 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 14 cents to $3.29 a gallon. May heating oil rose 26 cents to $3.72 a gallon. May natural gas rose 32 cents to $7 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $8.60 to $1,984.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 29 cents to $26.03 an ounce and May copper was unchanged at $4.71 a pound.

The dollar rose to 125.62 Japanese yen from 125.28 yen. The euro rose to $1.0886 from $1.0830.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Appeals court sees high bar to restoring federal contractor vaccine mandate

House lawmakers aim to tackle improper payments with better data, IT

Workforce, customer experience initiatives in OMB's PMA action plan

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up