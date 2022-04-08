RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strike on rail station | New sanction target Putin's daughters | Russia cuts interest rate | Photos
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 3:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $2.23 to $98.26 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $2.20 to $102.78 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 9 cents to $3.13 a gallon. May heating oil rose 5 cents to $3.32 a gallon. May natural gas fell 8 cents to $6.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $7.80 to $1,945.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 9 cents to $24.82 an ounce and May copper rose 3 cents to $4.73 a pound.

The dollar rose to 124.37 Japanese yen from 123.97 yen. The euro rose to $1.0885 from $1.0879.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

Data centers pose prime opportunity to cut federal electricity consumption

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up