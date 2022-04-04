RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia faces growing outrage | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | DC group raises thousands for Ukraine
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 4, 2022, 3:13 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $4.01 to $103.28 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $3.14 to $107.53 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 5 cents to $3.20 a gallon. May heating oil rose 13 cents to $3.55 a gallon. May natural gas fell 1 cent $5.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $10.30 to $1,934 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 6 cents to $24.59 an ounce and May copper rose 9 cents to $4.78 a pound.

The dollar rose to 122.82 Japanese yen from 122.62 yen. The euro fell to $1.0971 from $1.1039.

