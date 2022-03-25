RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Silver Spring documentary company sees jump in global subscribers

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 25, 2022, 9:15 AM

Silver Spring, Maryland-based CuriosityStream, a high definition documentary streaming service launched seven years ago by Discovery Communications founder John Hendricks, saw a 50% jump in subscribers last year.

CuriosityStream now has 23 million paid subscribers worldwide and is available in 175 countries, and the company said it plans to increase subscription pricing this year.

The company did not detail changes to its subscription fees. It is currently $19.99 a year for HD streaming. It also offers a premium package for 4K picture quality for $69.99 a year. Both are also available for monthly fees of $2.99 and $9.99.

CuriosityStream had $71.3 million in 2021 revenue, up 80% from 2020, and exceeded its revenue target for the second year in a row. It posted a full-year net loss of $37.6 million.

“Over the past year, we have more than doubled the size of our content library, and our 2022 content slate promises to be our biggest and best yet,” said president and CEO Clint Stinchcomb.

CuriosityStream content includes original and curated factual films, shows and series covering science, nature, history, technology and lifestyle. It also recently acquired One Day University, which provides access to talks and lectures from university and college professors in the U.S.

Hendricks retired from Discovery Communications in 2014 after leading the company for 32 years. He launched CuriosityStream in 2015. It is available on multiple platforms, including Amazon, Comcast, Roku and Sling TV, as well as streaming over the internet.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

