Maryland, Virginia unemployment rates hit new pandemic low

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 25, 2022, 11:15 AM

Unemployment rates in February fell in almost every state, with 10 states setting new record lows. Meanwhile, job growth continued to pick up.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Maryland’s unemployment rate fell to 5.0% in February from 5.4% in January. A year earlier, Maryland’s unemployment rate was 5.7%. Virginia’s unemployment rate was 3.2% last month, down from 3.3% in January and 4.6% a year ago.

In February, the District’s unemployment rate was 6.1%, down from 6.3% in January and 6.7% in February 2021.

Maryland also ended the month with 92,100 more jobs, a job growth rate of 3.5%. Virginia’s payrolls increased by 111,900 year-over-year, or a job growth rate of 2.9%. The District regained 35,400 jobs annually, a growth rate of 4.9%.

Nebraska and Utah again tied for the lowest state unemployment rates in February, at 2.1%. Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Wisconsin posted the lowest unemployment rates in data dating back to 1976.

Compared to states, the District had the highest February unemployment rate, followed by New Mexico at 5.6% and Alaska and California at 5.4% each.

BLS posts unemployment rates and civilian labor force changes by state online.

