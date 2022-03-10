RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » Business & Finance » Maryland sports bettors are…

Maryland sports bettors are largely winning

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 10, 2022, 11:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

After a little more than two months of legalized sports betting in Maryland, the house isn’t doing as well as you might think.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming reports players wagered $25.5 million at the state’s first five sportsbooks in February. Total winnings paid to players was nearly $24.6 million.

For sportsbooks, the take for casinos was $955,377, or 3.74%. After deducting promotional play costs, the taxable take was $893,710. The sports wagering tax is 15% after that, for an after-tax total of about $759,000.

Those taxes, a total of $134,628, go to the state’s Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Five of Maryland’s six casinos — MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino, Horseshoe Casino, Ocean Downs Casino and Hollywood Casino — began sportsbook operations in mid-December. Other sportsbooks in Maryland will open in the near future.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up