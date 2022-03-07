RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 4:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks had their biggest drop in more than a year Monday after another big leap for oil prices threatened to squeeze inflation’s grip on the global economy.

The S&P 500 sank 3%, its biggest drop in 16 months, after a barrel of U.S. crude surged to nearly $120 on the possibility that Washington could bar imports from Russia. Overseas markets also fell, taking their cue from oil’s movements.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq is now down 20% from its November peak, putting it in a bear market. The benchmark S&P 500 is down a more modest 12.4% from the all-time high it set in early January,

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 127.78 points, or 3%, to 4,201.09.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 797.42 points, or 2.4%, to 32,817.38.

The Nasdaq fell 482.48 points, or 3.6%, to 12,830.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 49.57 points, or 2.5%, to 1,951.33.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 565.09 points, or 11.9%.

The Dow is down 3,520.92 points, or 9.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,814.01 points, or 18%.

The Russell 2000 is down 293.99 points, or 13.1%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

Contractors need agencies to help them “whip inflation now!”

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up