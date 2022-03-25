How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks wound up mostly higher on Wall Street Friday after another day of bouncing around as traders try to figure…

Stocks wound up mostly higher on Wall Street Friday after another day of bouncing around as traders try to figure out what’s next for the economy.

It was a fitting ending for a bumpy week that had both gains and losses for major U.S. indexes. Treasury yields rose sharply again and crude oil prices rose moderately.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 22.90 points, or 0.5%, to 4,543.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153.30 points, or 0.4%, to 34,861.24.

The Nasdaq fell 22.54 points, or 0.2%, to 14,169.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.54 points, or 0.1%, to 2,077.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 79.94 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 106.31 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 275.46 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.16 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 223.12 points, or 4.7%.

The Dow is down 1,477.06 points, or 4.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,475.67 points, or 9.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 167.33 points, or 7.5%.

