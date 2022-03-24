RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hopes of returning wane | Coat drive to support refugees | US accepting refugees | Zelenskyy urges NATO donations
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 3:14 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $2.59 to $112.34 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $2.57 to $119.03 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 5 cents to $3.39 a gallon. April heating oil rose 4 cents to $4.15 a gallon. April natural gas rose 17 cents $5.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $24.90 to $1,962.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 73 cents to $25.92 an ounce and May copper fell 4 cents to $4.74 a pound.

The dollar rose to 122.26 Japanese yen from 1221.13 yen. The euro fell to $1.0997 from $1.1008.

