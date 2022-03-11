RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 3:28 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $3.31 to $109.33 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $3.34 to $112.67 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 15 cents to $3.31 a gallon. April heating oil rose 12 cents to $3.42 a gallon. April natural gas rose 10 cents $4.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $15.40 to $1,985.00 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 10 cents to $26.16 an ounce and May copper fell 2 cents to $4.63 a pound.

The dollar rose to 117.34 Japanese yen from 116.10 yen. The euro fell to $1.0910 from $1.0987.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

