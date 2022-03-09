RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $15 to $108.70 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $16.84 to $111.14 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 39 cents to $3.29 a gallon. April heating oil fell 98 cents to $3.46 a gallon. April natural gas was unchanged at $4.53 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $55.10 to $1,988.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell $1.08 to $25.82 an ounce and May copper fell 14 cents to $4.57 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.85 Japanese yen from 115.74 yen. The euro rose to $1.1077 from $1.0908.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

Pentagon comptroller says space, AI, microelectronics key in next budget

3 upcoming contracts women-owned small businesses should know about

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up