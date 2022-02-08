MGM National Harbor betting up 33% from a year ago

Maryland’s casinos remain busy, with total gaming revenue in January up 19.4% from a year earlier.

The state’s six casinos generated a combined $154.8 million in revenue from betting — $25 million more than January 2021, when casinos were still operating under pandemic-related capacity restrictions.

MGM National Harbor continues to account for the largest share of monthly gaming revenue. It totaled $67.1 million in January, up 32.8% from a year earlier.

Live! Casino & Hotel had $54.6 million in gaming revenue, up 14.4%. Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore had $16.1 million in January, up 17.1%.

Results were mixed for the state’s three smaller casinos: Gaming revenue was down at Hollywood Casino and Ocean Downs Casino, but higher at Rocky Gap Casino.

Casino gaming contributions to Maryland totaled $62.5 million in January; the bulk of that, $45.5 million, goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts month and year-to-date casino gaming revenues and state contributions online.