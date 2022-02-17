OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Free skate world record shattered | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | Gu wins 3rd Olympic medal | Top photos
Home » Business & Finance » Kings Dominion owner rejects…

Kings Dominion owner rejects SeaWorld acquisition offer

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 17, 2022, 9:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cedar Fair Entertainment, owner of the Kings Dominion theme park in Doswell, Virginia, and a dozen other theme parks, rejected a buyout offer from SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld made the offer earlier this month for a reported $3.4 billion.

“We confirm that our offer to acquire Cedar Fair was rejected, Unfortunately, we do not see a path to a transaction,” SeaWorld said in a brief statement.

SeaWorld already owns Busch Gardens in Williamsburg.

Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair owns 15 amusement parks and water parks.

Orlando-based SeaWorld operates a total of 12 destinations, including the original Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay, which opened in 1959.

Kings Dominion opened in 1975.

Both theme park operators have recovered from the pandemic, which closed parks and later limited capacity.

In the third quarter, which covered the busy summer season, SeaWorld parks attracted 7.3 million guests, 5.7 million more than the third quarter of 2020. Cedar Fair’s park attendance was 70% of 2019 levels, with record in-park per capita spending by its guests.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

Military officials encouraged by possible budget reforms, but want Congress to address CRs too

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up