OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 3:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.96 to $89.36 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.91 to $90.78 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 6 cents to $2.63 a gallon. March heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.79 a gallon. March natural gas rose 2 cents to $4.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $6.10 to $1,827.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 12 cents to $23.20 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $4.46 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.54 Japanese yen from 115.08 yen. The euro fell to $1.1413 from $1.1442.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

NCTC looks to drive info-sharing efforts forward via new mobile app

DoD's Arrington resigns 'in protest' after Pentagon eliminated her position

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

Army adjusting expectations for first IVAS release

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up