Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.96 to $89.36 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.91 to $90.78 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 6 cents to $2.63 a gallon. March heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.79 a gallon. March natural gas rose 2 cents to $4.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $6.10 to $1,827.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 12 cents to $23.20 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $4.46 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.54 Japanese yen from 115.08 yen. The euro fell to $1.1413 from $1.1442.

