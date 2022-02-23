CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's lifts mask mandate | Where MCPS stands on masks | NYC changes mask mandate | Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 3:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 25 cents to $92.10 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 20 cents to $94.05 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 2 cents to $2.73 a gallon. March heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.83 a gallon. March natural gas rose 12 cents to $4.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $3 to $1,910.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 24 cents to $24.55 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $4.48 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.98 Japanese yen from 115.07 yen. The euro fell to $1.1306 from $1.1334.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up