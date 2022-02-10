OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 3:16 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 22 cents to $89.88 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 14 cents to $91.41 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 2 cents to $2.67 a gallon. March heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.83 a gallon. March natural gas fell 5 cents to $3.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose 80 cents to $1,837.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 18 cents to $23.52 an ounce and March copper rose 6 cents to $4.66 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.92 Japanese yen from 115.49 yen. The euro rose to $1.1450 from $1.1432.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

