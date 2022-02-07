Channel 9 is back on Dish Network

Tegna, owner of 64 television stations including the D.C. region's WUSA Channel 9, has reached an agreement with Dish Network that ends a four-month long blackout of Tegna’s stations on the Dish lineup. The new carriage retransmission agreement covers viewers in 53 U.S. markets, according to Broadcasting & Cable magazine.

Financial terms of the new agreement were not disclosed by neither Dish Network nor Tegna.

“We appreciate the patience of our viewers while we worked toward reaching an agreement,” Tegna said in a statement.

Tegna’s local stations were restored Feb. 4.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement in time for the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl that benefits all parties, especially our customers,” said Brian Neylon, Dish TV group president.

The return to Dish comes about a month after Tegna and Verizon FiOS reached an agreement that restored Tegna stations to the FiOS lineup in D.C. and three other markets following a four-day blackout.

D.C. is Verizon’s largest FiOS market based on subscribers, according to Cablefax.