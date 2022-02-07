OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Home » Business & Finance » Channel 9 is back…

Channel 9 is back on Dish Network

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 7, 2022, 10:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tysons, Virginia-based Tegna, owner of 64 television stations including the D.C. region’s WUSA Channel 9, has reached an agreement with Dish Network that ends a four-month long blackout of Tegna’s stations on the Dish lineup.

The new carriage retransmission agreement covers viewers in 53 U.S. markets, according to Broadcasting & Cable magazine.

Financial terms of the new agreement were not disclosed by neither Dish Network nor Tegna.

“We appreciate the patience of our viewers while we worked toward reaching an agreement,” Tegna said in a statement.

Tegna’s local stations were restored Feb. 4.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement in time for the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl that benefits all parties, especially our customers,” said Brian Neylon, Dish TV group president.

The return to Dish comes about a month after Tegna and Verizon FiOS reached an agreement that restored Tegna stations to the FiOS lineup in D.C. and three other markets following a four-day blackout.

D.C. is Verizon’s largest FiOS market based on subscribers, according to Cablefax.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

'Long-overdue' USPS reform bill set to save agency $50B over decade passes House

White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up