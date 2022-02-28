CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Alarm.com to expand in northern Virginia, add 180 new jobs

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 5:02 PM

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Security firm Alarm.com says it’s expanding its northern Virginia headquarters and will create 180 additional jobs.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited the company Monday at its headquarters in McLean to announce the expansion.

Youngkin’s office said the company will invest to $2.6 million to expand its technology research and development division at its headquarters.

Alarm.com, which provides security systems to homes and businesses, currently employs about 700 workers in Virginia and was named one of America’s 100 fastest growing companies earlier this month by Fortune magazine.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership provided incentives under the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. Alarm.com can receive $700 per job under the program, which would total $126,000 if Alarm.com fulfills its plans to add 180 jobs.

Also on Monday, Youngkin announced plans for Long Beach, California-based Rocket Lab USA to build and launch its new Neutron rocket on Wallops Island. The plans call for the creation of 250 new jobs. Virginia will support the project with a $30 million investment in the state-owned Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, pending approval by the General Assembly.

