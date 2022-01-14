Trex breaks ground on new HQ in Winchester

Winchester-based decking materials maker Trex breaks ground this month on a new corporate headquarters and it, along with a new production facility, will create hundreds of new jobs in Frederick County, Virginia.

Winchester, Virginia-based decking materials maker Trex breaks ground this month on a new corporate headquarters and it, along with a new production facility, will create hundreds of new jobs in Frederick County, Virginia.

The 64,000-square-foot headquarters will be on eight acres on Crossover Boulevard and Interstate 81 in Winchester. The company expects to move in to the new facility in mid-2023. It will house 200 corporate employees.

Trex also recently completed the expansion of its production facility on its Shawnee Drive campus in Winchester. The production expansion and new headquarters will create more than 350 jobs, Trex said.

It is hiring across all departments, including engineering, research and development, information technology, human resources and production.

Trex, which has about 1,600 employees companywide, also recently announced plans to construct a new manufacturing campus in Little Rock, Arkansas, where it is investing $400 million over the next five years. It will be its third production facility. It has another in Fernley, Nevada.

Trex’s wood alternative decking and fencing products are considered low-maintenance and eco-friendly. It has experienced a broad-based increase in demand for its products, driven by increasing consumer interest in outdoor living.

Trex reported $336 million in third quarter sales a 45% increase from a year earlier, and is expected to report full year 2021 revenue of $1.4 billion.

Trex, founded in 1996, is one of the inventors of composite decking made from recycled materials, and is the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking products. Its products are sold to both retail and commercial building customers in more than 40 countries.