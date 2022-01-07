CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mild symptoms, don't go to hospital | Plan for Fairfax teacher shortages | Md. recommendations for schools | Supreme Ct. weighs vaccine rules
T-Mobile, New York Times fall; WD-40, Papa John’s rise

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 4:21 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

T-Mobile US Inc., down $5.83 to $109.74.

Investors were disappointed by the wireless carrier’s latest update on customer and account additions.

The New York Times Co., down $5.11 to $42.71.

The newspaper is buying sports commentary website The Athletic for $550 million.

WD-40 Co., up $6.98 to $240.99.

The maintenance and cleaning product company reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Papa John’s International Inc., up $1.75 to $127.67.

The pizza chain is partnering with FountainVest Partners to open more than 1,350 new locations across China by 2040.

Dana Inc., down 16 cents to $23.93.

The auto parts supplier said it’s adding Icahn Capital portfolio managers Brett Icahn and Gary Hu to its board.

Capital One Financial Corp., up $3.96 to $154.69.

Banks gained ground on rising bond yields, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

GameStop Corp., up $9.59 to $140.62.

The video-game retailer is reportedly partnering with cryptocurrency firms as it expands into the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace.

Albemarle Corp., up $2.64 to $236.02.

The specialty chemicals company is raising prices for customers of its catalysts global business unit.

