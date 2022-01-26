CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » Business & Finance » Microsoft, Corning rise; Navient,…

Microsoft, Corning rise; Navient, F5 fall

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Microsoft Corp., up $8.22 to $296.71.

The software maker beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts on strong demand for its cloud-computing services and work software.

Texas Instruments Inc., up $4.34 to $178.30.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Canadian National Railway Co., down $3.67 to $118.79.

The railroad named a new CEO and made several changes to its board, averting a potential proxy fight with investor TCI Fund Management.

F5 Inc., down $18.65 to $202.49.

The computer networking company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast as it faces supply chain constraints.

Corning Inc., up $3.94 to $39.24.

The specialty glass maker reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., down $4.74 to $134.84.

The maker of Kleenex tissues and other consumer goods gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the year.

Navient Corp., down $2.35 to $16.17.

The student loan servicing company’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Amphenol Corp., up 33 cents to $76.34.

The maker of fiber-optic products reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

State Dept. says worldwide email outage not tied to 'malicious activity'

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Federal CIO Office refilling its ranks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up