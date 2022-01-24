CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Home » Business & Finance » LA Fitness opens at…

LA Fitness opens at Woodmore Towne Centre

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 24, 2022, 9:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The 42,000-square foot-location is the sixth LA Fitness in Prince George’s County and the 18th in the region.
The 42,000-square foot LA Fitness location at Woodmore Towne Centre is the sixth in Prince George’s County and the 18th in the region. (Courtesy LA Fitness)

Big Box fitness chain LA Fitness has opened its newest D.C.-area location: at Woodmore Towne Centre in Glenarden, Maryland.

The 42,000-square foot-location is the sixth LA Fitness in Prince George’s County and the 18th in the region.

It is one of several new tenants for Woodmore Towne Centre, which was acquired earlier this month by New York-based Urban Edge Properties for $194.3 million.

Ledo Pizza and European Wax have signed leases and will open in the first quarter. Burn Box and Club Pilates have signed leases and will open this summer.

Wegmans-anchored Woodmore Towne Centre — one of the largest open-air shopping centers in the D.C. area, covering 83 acres — is 97% leased. Other tenants include Costco, Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack and Silver Diner. Home furnishings store At Home replaced a shuttered J.C. Penney Co. store last summer.

“Adding LA Fitness to our growing roster of top-tier retail and restaurant continues to round out the array of offerings for this super-regional shopping center,” said Urban Edge Properties Executive Vice President Chris Weilminster.

“Woodmore Towne Centre has a proven track record of consistent leasing and solid food traffic, and as we exit from the constraints of the pandemic, we are seeing increased interest from local and national restaurants and retail.”

The Woodmore Towne Centre LA Fitness includes a swimming pool and spa, basketball court and on-site babysitting.

Woodmore Towne Centre is part of a larger 245-acre community that includes 500 recently constructed homes, a hotel and a new Children’s Medical Center. Urban Edge’s purchase also included 22 acres of adjacent land that may be used for future commercial development.

Urban Edge’s other D.C.-area properties include Forest Plaza in Annapolis and Rockville Town Center.

 

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal attorneys group urges DoJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Federal CIO Martorana going on a hiring spree in preparation for busy 2022

OPM, Commerce to hold DEIA roundtable on equitable hiring

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up