LA Fitness opens at Woodmore Towne Centre

It is one of several new tenants for one of the D.C. area's largest open-air shopping centers, which was acquired this month for $194.3 million.

Big Box fitness chain LA Fitness has opened its newest D.C.-area location: at Woodmore Towne Centre in Glenarden, Maryland.

The 42,000-square foot-location is the sixth LA Fitness in Prince George’s County and the 18th in the region.

It is one of several new tenants for Woodmore Towne Centre, which was acquired earlier this month by New York-based Urban Edge Properties for $194.3 million.

Ledo Pizza and European Wax have signed leases and will open in the first quarter. Burn Box and Club Pilates have signed leases and will open this summer.

Wegmans-anchored Woodmore Towne Centre — one of the largest open-air shopping centers in the D.C. area, covering 83 acres — is 97% leased. Other tenants include Costco, Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack and Silver Diner. Home furnishings store At Home replaced a shuttered J.C. Penney Co. store last summer.

“Adding LA Fitness to our growing roster of top-tier retail and restaurant continues to round out the array of offerings for this super-regional shopping center,” said Urban Edge Properties Executive Vice President Chris Weilminster.

“Woodmore Towne Centre has a proven track record of consistent leasing and solid food traffic, and as we exit from the constraints of the pandemic, we are seeing increased interest from local and national restaurants and retail.”

The Woodmore Towne Centre LA Fitness includes a swimming pool and spa, basketball court and on-site babysitting.

Woodmore Towne Centre is part of a larger 245-acre community that includes 500 recently constructed homes, a hotel and a new Children’s Medical Center. Urban Edge’s purchase also included 22 acres of adjacent land that may be used for future commercial development.

Urban Edge’s other D.C.-area properties include Forest Plaza in Annapolis and Rockville Town Center.