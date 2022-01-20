How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks fell again on Wall Street Thursday as technology stocks sold off in the afternoon, pushing the Nasdaq further into…

Stocks fell again on Wall Street Thursday as technology stocks sold off in the afternoon, pushing the Nasdaq further into what’s known as a correction.

The S&P 500 fell to its lowest level in three months. Consumer-focused stocks and shares in industrial companies also fell sharply.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 50.03 points, or 1.1%, to 4,482.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 313.26 points, or 0.9%, to 34,715.39.

The Nasdaq fell 186.23 points, or 1.3%, to 14,154.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 38.75 points, or 1.9%, to 2,024.04.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 180.12 points, or 3.9%.

The Dow is down 1,196.42 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 739.73 points, or 5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 138.42 points, or 6.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 283.45 points, or 6%.

The Dow is down 1,622.91 points, or 4.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,490.95 points, or 9.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 221.28 points, or 9.9%.

