CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 4:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks fell again on Wall Street Thursday as technology stocks sold off in the afternoon, pushing the Nasdaq further into what’s known as a correction.

The S&P 500 fell to its lowest level in three months. Consumer-focused stocks and shares in industrial companies also fell sharply.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 50.03 points, or 1.1%, to 4,482.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 313.26 points, or 0.9%, to 34,715.39.

The Nasdaq fell 186.23 points, or 1.3%, to 14,154.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 38.75 points, or 1.9%, to 2,024.04.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 180.12 points, or 3.9%.

The Dow is down 1,196.42 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 739.73 points, or 5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 138.42 points, or 6.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 283.45 points, or 6%.

The Dow is down 1,622.91 points, or 4.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,490.95 points, or 9.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 221.28 points, or 9.9%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up