How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 4:22 PM

More declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower Thursday on Wall Street, driving the market further into the red on the first week of the year.

The S&P 500 wobbled between gains and losses for much of the day before closing slightly lower. The Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell, while small-company stocks bucked the trend and closed higher. Bond yields continued to rise a day after the Federal Reserve indicated it was ready to raise interest rates to fight off inflation.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.53 points, or 0.1%, to 4,696.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.64 points, or 0.5%, to 36,236.47.

The Nasdaq fell 19.31 points, or 0.1%, to 15,080.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 12.37 points, or 0.6%, to 2,206.37.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 70.13 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is down 101.83 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 564.11 points, or 3.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 38.94 points, or 1.7%.

