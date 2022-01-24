CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 4:35 PM

Stocks recovered from big early losses Monday as investors jumped in before the closing bell.

Every major index closed higher after slumping throughout much of the day as investors anticipated inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over possible conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 12.19 points, or 0.3%, to 4,410.13.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99.13 points, or 0.3%, to 34,364.50.

The Nasdaq rose 86.21 points, or 0.6%, to 13,855.13.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 45.59 points, or 2.3%, to 2,033.51.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 356.05 points, or 7.5%.

The Dow is down 1,973.80 points, or 5.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,789.84 points, or 11.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 211.80 points, or 9.4%.

