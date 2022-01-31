Former Georgetown Civil War hospital on market for $14 million

A former school in Georgetown built in 1820, that served as a Civil War-era hospital, has hit the market for $13.995 million.

It was most recently an apartment building, called The Colonial.

The three-story structure, at 1305-1315 30th St. NW, between N and Dumbarton streets, was purchased by Herndon, Virginia-based developer Golden Eagle Group in 2019, which has since gutted the interior structure. All that remains are staircases, framing and brick walls.

It is being marketed as a residential conversion as condos or apartments, or, because it is technically three connected structures, as large, single-family homes.

The property is listed by Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners, and Nathen Guggenheim and Anne Savage at Washington Fine Properties.

If it doesn’t sell, Golden Eagle Group will move forward with plans to convert the building into 18 upscale condos. The 28,000-square-foot building also includes 16 parking spaces in the rear.

The building was originally a school called the Georgetown Female Seminary, “a school for fashionable young women.” It was commandeered after the first Battle of the Bull Run and served as a hospital, where Walt Whitman was known to have worked during the war. It was converted to apartments in 1865.

