CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metrobus changes schedule | End of DC utility moratorium | Va. vaccination coordinator steps down | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 3:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 67 cents to $78.23 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 88 cents to $80.87 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 2 cents to $2.28 a gallon. February heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.49 a gallon. February natural gas rose 16 cents to $4.08 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $1.40 to $1,798.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 5 cents to $22.46 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents to $4.35 a pound.

The dollar fell to 115.22 Japanese yen from 115.56 yen. The euro fell to $1.1324 from $1.1362.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up