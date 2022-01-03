CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

January 3, 2022, 3:25 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 87 cents to $76.08 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.20 to $78.98 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 3 cents to $2.26 a gallon. February heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.36 a gallon. February natural gas rose 9 cents to $3.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $28.50 to $1,800.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 54 cents to $22.81 an ounce and March copper fell 4 cents to $4.42 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.34 Japanese yen from 115.09 yen. The euro fell to $1.1298 from $1.1383.

