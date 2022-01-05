ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
AT&T, Walmart rise; PG&E, Catalent fall

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 4:22 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

AT&T Inc., rose 57 cents to $26.21.

The telecommunications company gave investors an encouraging update on fourth-quarter subscriber results.

Beyond Meat Inc., fell $3.13 to $58.49.

The meat substitute maker fell along with the broader market, despite announcing a partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Nikola Corp., fell 44 cents to $9.88.

The electric truck maker slipped along with the broader market, despite a solid order from USA Truck.

Senseonics Holdings Inc., rose 14 cents to $2.82.

The medical technology company said the FDA’s review of its Eversense 180-day glucose monitoring system is nearly complete.

Catalent Inc., fell $3.58 to $116.06.

The maker of drug delivery technologies said Alessandro Maselli will replace John Chiminski as CEO in July.

PG&E Corp., fell 58 cents to $11.86.

California officials said Pacific Gas & Electric power lines sparked last summer’s Dixie Fire in Northern California.

Kinder Morgan Inc., rose 9 cents to $16.67.

Crude oil prices rose and helped send energy stocks higher.

Walmart Inc., rose $1.92 to $143.92.

The retailer plans to expand its InHome delivery service to 30 million households by the end of the year.

