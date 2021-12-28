CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Business & Finance » Vista Outdoor, PulteGroup rise;…

Vista Outdoor, PulteGroup rise; Kiniksa, Pfizer fall

The Associated Press

December 28, 2021, 4:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Vista Outdoor Inc., up $1.64 to $43.07

The maker of outdoor sports gear said it would buy Stone Glacier, a hunting gear maker, for an undisclosed amount.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., down 36 cents to $12.13

The company announced disappointing results in a trial for mavrilimumab in treating COVID-19-related acute respiratory syndrome.

Mercury Systems Inc., down 14 cents to $55.27

The technology company announced a limited-duration anti-takeover measure, also known as a shareholder rights plan.

PulteGroup Inc., up 90 cents to $56.28

Homebuilders were higher after the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed an increase of 18.4% in home prices in October.

Boeing Co., up $2.96 to $206.13

Industrial companies did better than the rest of the market.

Pfizer Inc., down $1.19 to $58.01

Health care companies lagged the broader stock market.

Campbell Soup Co., up $1.18 to $43.36

Makers of consumer staples did better than other sectors.

Digital Turbine Inc., down $1.10 to $62.34.

The software company announced a partnership with Google intended to expand its footprint in devices that use Google’s Android operating system.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

Blue Star Families will continue COVID education, support campaign into 2022

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

After turbulent cyber year, agencies enter 2022 with fresh security crisis on hand

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up