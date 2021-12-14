CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Business & Finance » Purple Innovation, Sunrun fall;…

Purple Innovation, Sunrun fall; Alcoa, Terminix rise

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 4:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Merck & Co., up 99 cents to $73.72.

The Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on the pharmaceutical company’s studies for a potential HIV treatment.

Alcoa Corp., up $2.68 to $50.46.

The aluminum producer will join the S&P MidCap 400 on Dec. 20.

EQT Corp., up $1.15 to $21.27.

The natural gas company announced a $1 billion stock buyback program and reinstated its quarterly dividend.

Purple Innovation Inc., down 65 cents to $9.15.

The mattress company’s CEO resigned and it gave investors a discouraging update for its financial forecast.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc., up $6.74 to $44.15.

The pest control company is being bought by Britain’s Rentokil in a cash and stock deal.

Fluor Corp., up 93 cents to $24.43.

The engineering and construction company’s nuclear reactor unit is going public via a deal with a blank-check company.

Neogen Corp., up $3.29 to $43.41.

3M’s food safety business is splitting from the company and will buy the maker of medical testing kits.

Sunrun Inc., down $6.61 to $35.50.

The solar energy company was weighed down by news that California could cut incentives for rooftop solar panels.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

For newly empowered CHCO Council, the future of federal work is top of mind

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up