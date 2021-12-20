CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Oracle buys medical records company Cerner for $28 billion

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 10:08 AM

Oracle is buying electronic medical records company Cerner in an all-cash deal valued at about $28.3 billion.

Oracle will pay $95 per Cerner share and the deal is expected to close next year.

Hospitals and physicians offices use Cerner software to record and share health and medical data. The companies said Monday that Cerner systems running on the Oracle Gen2 Cloud will be available 24 hours a day, every day, with the goal of having zero unplanned downtime.

Cerner will become a unit of Oracle.

Shares of Oracle Corp. fell more than 3% in morning trading.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

