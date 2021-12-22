CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 4:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Wednesday, adding to the week’s gains ahead of the Christmas holiday. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose. Technology companies and a mix of retailers led the gains. Major indexes are still on track for weekly gains after a rally on Tuesday.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 47.33 points, or 1%, to 4,696.56.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 261.19 points, or 0.7%, to 35,753.89.

The Nasdaq rose 180.81 points, or 1.2%, to 15,521.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.96 points, or 0.9%, to 2,221.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 75.92 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 388.45 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 352.21 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 47.97 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 940.49 points, or 25%.

The Dow is up 5,147.41 points, or 16.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,633.61 points, or 20.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 247.05 points, or 12.5%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Air Force spouse creates Five and Thrive program to prioritize military families

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up