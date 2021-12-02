CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Business & Finance » CVS chips in $9M…

CVS chips in $9M for affordable housing in Congress Heights

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 2, 2021, 9:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A rendering of 17 Mississippi Avenue. (Courtesy Legacy Real Estate Development)

CVS Health will invest $9.2 million along with real estate investment company WNC & Associates in an affordable housing project under construction in D.C.’s Congress Heights.

The project, at 17 Mississippi Ave. SE, will include 41 affordable housing units.

Other funding partners include the D.C. Housing Finance Agency, Citi Community Capital and the D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development’s Housing Production Trust Fund.

CVS calls its investment part of its commitment to address racial inequality and social determinants of health in underserved communities.

“When people have access to high-quality, affordable housing, it puts them in a better position to take care of their health and manage chronic disease,” said David Casey, senior vice president and chief diversity officer for CVS.

The funding partners are working with The NHP Foundation and Legacy Real Estate Development to build the apartments. It will be called 17 Mississippi Apartments.

It will include studios, single-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. Nine of the units will be for people experiencing homelessness or in need of mental health support. Another nine units will be set aside for income-qualified artists.

All units are reserved for residents who earn at or below 50% of the area’s median income.

Nonprofit mental health agency Community Connections will provide residents with case management support such as counseling and homeless services, treatment programs, family and youth services, and employment resources.

17 Mississippi Apartments is expected to be completed in mid-2023.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Navy has less vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

Task order protests made up larger percentage of all GAO complaints in 2020

VA resuming EHR deployments in March, restructuring management of massive project

Nearly all TSP funds take a dip in November after a promising October

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up