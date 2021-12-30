Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 43 cents to $76.99 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 43 cents to $76.99 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 9 cents to $79.32 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 3 cents to $2.30 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.40 a gallon. February natural gas fell 46 cents to $3.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $9.30 to $1,814.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 21 cents to $23.06 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $4.39 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.07 Japanese yen from 114.97 yen. The euro fell to $1.1326 from $1.1344.

