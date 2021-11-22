THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » Business & Finance » Vonage, Lee Enterprises rise;…

Vonage, Lee Enterprises rise; Activision, Target fall

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 4:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Activision Blizzard Inc., down 18 cents to $62.20.

CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly told staff that he would consider leaving the videogame maker if he couldn’t fix problems with the company’s culture.

Vonage Holdings Corp. up $4.42 to $20.79.

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson is buying the U.S. cloud communications company in a $6.2 billion deal.

Constellation Brands Inc., down $1.10 to $234.30.

Monster Beverage is reportedly considering a deal with the maker of Corona beer and other alcoholic beverages.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $3.43 to $164.35.

Banks gained ground as bond yields rose, which helps them charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Chevron Corp., up $2 to $113.91.

Crude oil prices rose and helped send energy stocks higher.

Target Corp., down $6.13 to $244.57.

The retailer will continue to keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Kroger Co., up $1.97 to $42.86.

Grocery store operators gained ground as people prepare for Thanksgiving feasts in the U.S.

Lee Enterprises Inc., up $4.95 to $23.40.

Hedge fund Alden Global Capital has offered to buy the local newspaper chain.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up