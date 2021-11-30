CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
RR Donnelley, Lithia Motors rise; Intuit, Moderna fall

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 4:21 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Intuit Inc., down $42.36 to $652.30.

Entities affiliated with Mailchimp co-founder Dan Kurzius priced a secondary offering of shares of the TurboTax maker below their previous closing price.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co., up 34 cents to $10.56.

Chatham Asset Management raised its offer to buy the communications company.

Moderna Inc., down $16.08 to $352.43.

The drug developer’s CEO said current COVID-19 vaccines will likely be less effective against the omicron variant.

Lithia Motors Inc., up $7.69 to $291.33.

The auto dealership chain increased its stock buyback plan by $750 million.

Valero Energy Corp., down $1.23 to $66.94.

Crude oil and natural gas prices fell and weighed down energy stocks.

Bank of America Corp., down $1.12 to $44.47.

Bond yields fell significantly and weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

TG Therapeutics Inc., down $8.16 to $15.20.

An FDA advisory committee will discuss a potential cancer treatment developed by the biopharmaceutical company.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc., down $1.86 to $7.02.

The operator of book stores on college campuses reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

