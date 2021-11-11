CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
United gives Dulles travelers free jerky from veteran-owned company

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 11, 2021, 12:13 PM

Veterans on United Flight 1055 from Dulles International Airport to Denver, Colorado on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Courtesy United Airlines)

There have been a lot of jerks on airlines as of late, but generally not a lot of jerky.

United Airlines handed out free jerky to passengers on flights from Dulles International Airport on Thursday, as well as flights from its hub at Denver International Airport in honor of Veterans Day.

The jerky is from Ennis, Montana-based Anthem Snacks,  a veteran-owned company founded by former Green Beret Nate Kouhana. Anthem donates 10% of its profits to veteran and first responder nonprofit organizations.

Anthem is a company verified by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

United did not have an exact count, but as of midday Thursday, it had gone through more than 1,400 packages of Anthem jerky.

United will also start offering the Anthem jerky for sale on its flights beginning Dec. 1 for $5, or complimentary for Global Services at 1K passengers.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

