There have been a lot of jerks on airlines as of late, but generally not a lot of jerky.

United Airlines handed out free jerky to passengers on flights from Dulles International Airport on Thursday, as well as flights from its hub at Denver International Airport in honor of Veterans Day.

The jerky is from Ennis, Montana-based Anthem Snacks, a veteran-owned company founded by former Green Beret Nate Kouhana. Anthem donates 10% of its profits to veteran and first responder nonprofit organizations.

Anthem is a company verified by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

United did not have an exact count, but as of midday Thursday, it had gone through more than 1,400 packages of Anthem jerky.

United will also start offering the Anthem jerky for sale on its flights beginning Dec. 1 for $5, or complimentary for Global Services at 1K passengers.