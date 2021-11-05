CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: No mask exceptions for DC gyms | Loudoun Co. Schools adjust quarantine guidelines | Where to find COVID-19 vaccines for kids | Latest vaccine numbers
Expedia, Pfizer rise; Peloton, Emergent BioSolutions fall

The Associated Press

November 5, 2021, 4:19 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Pinterest Inc., up $2.58 to $46.22.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool’s third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Expedia Inc., up $24.67 to $182.22.

The online travel company blew away Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.

Uber Technologies Inc., up $1.92 to $47.19.

The ride hailing company’s third-quarter revenue rebounded and beat analysts’ forecasts.

Microchip Technology Inc., up $2.84 to $85.76.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Pfizer Inc., up $4.76 to $48.61.

The drug developer’s experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., down $19.50 to $33.11.

The biopharmaceutical company reported a surprise third-quarter loss and its revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., up $2.69 to $24.14.

The tire maker’s third-quarter profit handily beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down $30.36 to $55.70.

The exercise bike company warned investors it will lose far more money this year than it previously forecast.

