CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: NIH looking for kids for COVID study | WTOP talks with Fauci | 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Business & Finance » DC's Downtown Holiday Market…

DC’s Downtown Holiday Market starts Friday

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 16, 2021, 12:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
This is the 17th year for the Downtown Holiday Market, which focuses on boosting small and minority-owed business and local retailers, with more than 70 businesses from across the D.C. region. (Courtesy Downtown DC Business Improvement District)

The Downtown D.C. Business Improvement District’s annual Downtown Holiday Market starts Nov. 19 and runs for five weeks through Dec. 23.

The open-air market in Penn Quarter stretches two blocks on F Street Northwest — from Seventh to Ninth streets — and features vendors and artisans selling their crafts, as well as food, drink, live music and other entertainment.

This is the 17th year for the Downtown Holiday Market, which focuses on boosting small and minority-owed business and local retailers, with more than 70 businesses from across the D.C. region.

Last year, more than 50,000 people attended the Downtown Holiday Market.

“This year, we have a huge shopping advantage for those who might possibly be waiting for their gifts in the mail,” said Michael Berman, president of Diverse Markets Management, which is organizing the Holiday Market. “Our in-person shopping experience is more than just a curated selection of gifts. We have a little bit of everything for everyone to enjoy.”

Live performances are scheduled for the main stage throughout the Holiday Market. For foodies, options include empanadas, barbecue, donuts, candy and the “Taste of Germany.”

The Downtown BID has also partnered with the nearby Hotel Monaco D.C. for a package that includes overnight accommodations and a $30 dining credit.

The Holiday Market is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Dec. 6. Admission is free.

A map and details about the vendors and entertainment for the Downtown Holiday Market are available online on its website.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up