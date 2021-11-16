DC’s Downtown Holiday Market starts Friday

D.C.'s Downtown Holiday Market in Penn Quarter will feature vendors and artisans, as well as food, drink and entertainment.

The Downtown D.C. Business Improvement District’s annual Downtown Holiday Market starts Nov. 19 and runs for five weeks through Dec. 23.

The open-air market in Penn Quarter stretches two blocks on F Street Northwest — from Seventh to Ninth streets — and features vendors and artisans selling their crafts, as well as food, drink, live music and other entertainment.

This is the 17th year for the Downtown Holiday Market, which focuses on boosting small and minority-owed business and local retailers, with more than 70 businesses from across the D.C. region.

Last year, more than 50,000 people attended the Downtown Holiday Market.

“This year, we have a huge shopping advantage for those who might possibly be waiting for their gifts in the mail,” said Michael Berman, president of Diverse Markets Management, which is organizing the Holiday Market. “Our in-person shopping experience is more than just a curated selection of gifts. We have a little bit of everything for everyone to enjoy.”

Live performances are scheduled for the main stage throughout the Holiday Market. For foodies, options include empanadas, barbecue, donuts, candy and the “Taste of Germany.”

The Downtown BID has also partnered with the nearby Hotel Monaco D.C. for a package that includes overnight accommodations and a $30 dining credit.

The Holiday Market is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Dec. 6. Admission is free.

A map and details about the vendors and entertainment for the Downtown Holiday Market are available online on its website.