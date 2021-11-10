CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Business & Finance » Amazon chooses Virginia for…

Amazon chooses Virginia for East Coast third-party supply chain hub

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 10, 2021, 8:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Amazon, which already operates 20 distribution, sortation and delivery centers throughout Virginia, has committed to building a cross-dock fulfillment center in Stafford County.

The 630,000-square-foot facility will be one of Amazon’s largest East Coast hubs, and will manage the beginning of its supply chain for sorting, repacking and distributing third-party vendors’ merchandise to other Amazon distribution centers.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said Virginia competed with Maryland and North Carolina for the project.

For the Stafford County project, Amazon is eligible for benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone grant program.

The facility is expected to open next summer and will create 500 jobs. Amazon currently has 27,000 employees in Virginia. That is in addition to the more than 25,000 jobs Amazon’s HQ2 in Arlington County will eventually employ.

Amazon’s first fulfillment center in Virginia opened in 2006. More recently, the company announced a robotics fulfillment facility in Suffolk and another robotics fulfillment center in Henrico County near Richmond.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up