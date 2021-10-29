Coronavirus News: Trick-or-treating during the pandemic | Md. urges boosters as cases rise | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Business & Finance » More than 7,000 jobs…

More than 7,000 jobs at Va. military job fair next week

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 29, 2021, 9:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Veteran and Military Career Fair at the United States Army Museum at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, next week will feature more than 50 employers, large and small, with immediate jobs to fill.

The fair is co-sponsored by the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, the Virginia Employment Commission, the Fairfax County Department of Family Services and the Fairfax County Department of Economic Incentives.

The job fair is open to veterans, active-duty service members and military spouses and partners transitioning out of the military.

Some of the participating companies participating include Northern Virginia employers such as Amazon, Microsoft, Verizon, Cox Communications, Inova Health System and the U.S. Department of Justice. Sponsors say all backgrounds and experience levels are welcome.

The Nov. 4 job fair will be open from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in person. There is also a virtual job fair from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Registration information is available online.

FCEDA has hosted five virtual career fairs since July 2020 that have resulted in more than 7,000 hires.

There are plenty of jobs to be had in Northern Virginia. WorkinNorthernVirginia.com currently shows more than 165,000 job postings in the region.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senators concerned over DoD's sexual assault overhaul timeline

Intelligence community workforce is more diverse, but still struggles with retention and promotion

Making diversity, equity and inclusion agile, accountable will help its adoption, agencies say

House readiness panel 'not messing around' on deteriorating DoD depots

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up