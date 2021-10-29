More than 7,000 jobs at Va. military job fair next week

A Veteran and Military Career Fair at the United States Army Museum at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, next week will feature more than 50 employers, large and small, with immediate jobs to fill.

The fair is co-sponsored by the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, the Virginia Employment Commission, the Fairfax County Department of Family Services and the Fairfax County Department of Economic Incentives.

The job fair is open to veterans, active-duty service members and military spouses and partners transitioning out of the military.

Some of the participating companies participating include Northern Virginia employers such as Amazon, Microsoft, Verizon, Cox Communications, Inova Health System and the U.S. Department of Justice. Sponsors say all backgrounds and experience levels are welcome.

The Nov. 4 job fair will be open from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in person. There is also a virtual job fair from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Registration information is available online.

FCEDA has hosted five virtual career fairs since July 2020 that have resulted in more than 7,000 hires.

There are plenty of jobs to be had in Northern Virginia. WorkinNorthernVirginia.com currently shows more than 165,000 job postings in the region.