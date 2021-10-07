Coronavirus News: Time short for DC athletes to get vaccines | Shot rollout for younger kids | Zoo cancels events | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Levi Strauss, Meredith rise;…

Levi Strauss, Meredith rise; Lamb Weston, Kellogg fall

The Associated Press

October 7, 2021, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $3.53 to 452.87.

The warehouse club operator reported encouraging September sales.

Twitter Inc., up $2.68 to $63.97.

The social media company is selling its MoPub business to AppLovin for just over $1 billion.

Levi Strauss & Co., up $2.05 to $26.29.

The jeans maker reported strong third-quarter profit and revenue.

Pfizer Inc., up 72 cents to $42.74.

The drug developer asked the U.S. government to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., down $4.14 to $58.20.

The frozen foods supplier’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Helen of Troy Ltd., up $12.83 to $230.87.

The maker of OXO kitchen ware and other consumer goods reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Meredith Corp., up $3.53 to $58.08.

Barry Diller’s IAC is buying the publisher of People, Southern Living and InStyle.

Kellogg Co., down $1.29 to $63.11.

Work has halted at all of the company’s U.S. cereal plants as roughly 1,400 workers went on strike over pay and working conditions.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Intel leaders pledge to reduce barriers, regulations for commercial GEOINT industry

With donations rebounding during pandemic, CFC ready to build on last year's successes

What federal employees should watch in the 2022 NDAA

Army creating centralized sexual assault reporting area to better support victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up