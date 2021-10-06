Coronavirus News: DC Council passes limited virtual learning expansion | Do school mask mandates work? | How to find Native American COVID-19 data in Md. | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press

October 6, 2021, 6:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks are closing slightly higher on Wall Street Wednesday as investors recovered from an early stumble.

The market turned around after Senator Mitch McConnell offered Democrats a short-term extension of the debt ceiling, relieving some of the uncertainty over a possible government default.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq closed higher. Energy prices retreated and bond yields edged lower.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 17.83 points, or 0.4%, to 4,363.55.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102.32 points, or 0.3%, to 34,416.99.

The Nasdaq rose 68.08 points, or 0.5%, to 14,501.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.40 points, or 0.6%, to 2,214.96.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 6.51 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 90.53 points, or less than 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 64.79 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 26.67 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 607.48 points, or 16.2%.

The Dow is up 3,810.51 points, or 12.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,613.63 points, or 12.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 240.10 points, or 12.2%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Bereavement leave for feds, a new 'digital corps,' and more highlights from House NDAA

Pentagon security agency looks to expand 'continuous vetting' beyond DoD, add more data sources

DoD mandates civilian vaccinations against COVID

Army creating centralized sexual assault reporting area to better support victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up